Nvidia has unveiled the latest raft of technologies aimed at sustaining the boom in demand for AI computing — and ensuring that its products stay at the center of the action.

Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang on Monday kicked off Computex in Taiwan, Asia’s biggest electronics forum, touting new products and cementing ties with a region vital to the tech supply chain. The CEO introduced updates to the ecosystem around Nvidia’s accelerator chips, which are key to developing and running AI services. The central goal is to broaden the reach of Nvidia products and eliminate barriers to AI adoption by more industries and countries.

Nvidia is keen to shore up its place at the heart of the artificial intelligence boom, at a time investors and some executives remain uncertain whether spending on datacenters is sustainable. The tech industry is also confronting profound questions about how the Trump administration’s tariffs regime will shake up global demand and manufacturing.