U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will attend the Group of Seven finance leaders' meeting in Canada next week and will seek to refocus the group on addressing trade imbalances and nonmarket economic practices, a Treasury spokesperson said Sunday.

Bessent will join fellow G7 finance ministers and central bank governors in the Rocky Mountain resort town of Banff, Alberta. The G7 includes Canada, the U.S., Japan, Germany, France, Britain and Italy.

The Treasury spokesperson said Bessent will also discuss with these officials ways to generate more growth led by the private sector. Bessent has also vowed to "re-privatize" the U.S. economy by cutting government spending and regulation, arguing that it has relied too heavily on the public sector to drive growth.