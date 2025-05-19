Sakana AI has signed a ¥5 billion ($34 million) deal with Mitsubishi UFJ (MUFG) to automate the creation of banking documents, including credit approval memos, the companies announced Monday.

“We are very happy to take on the meaningful challenge of revolutionizing banking — a core domain of society — with MUFG,” said Ren Ito, the Japanese artificial intelligence startup's cofounder and chief operating officer.

A six-month pilot phase begins in July, when MUFG’s banking subsidiary will start generating documents using Sakana AI’s The AI Scientist, "a fully AI-driven system" that was originally designed for automating scientific discovery, including manuscript writing and peer review.