Carlyle said it is on course to hire 10 investment professionals in Tokyo as it starts dealmaking for its latest ¥430 billion ($3 billion) Japan buyout fund.

The Washington-based private equity firm has already made four junior to mid-level hires this year, and aims to add six more by December, according to Carlyle Japan co-head Takaomi Tomioka. That will bring its total number of investment professionals in Japan to 35.

Private equity has found a sweet spot in Japan in recent years, where borrowing costs remain low and companies from large corporations to smaller family-owned businesses have become receptive to selling off operations. Investors are also more keen to allocate money to Japan-focused funds.