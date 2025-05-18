Australian firm Lynas Rare Earths says it has become the first commercial producer outside China of heavy rare earths, used in an array of renewable energy technologies.

Lynas produced dysprosium oxide at its new facility in Malaysia, offering customers a non-Chinese source for the first time, it said in a statement Friday.

"Lynas is now the world's only commercial producer of separated heavy rare earth products outside China," said chief executive Amanda Lacaze.