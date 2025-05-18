Ailing carmaker Nissan plans to solicit early retirements from administrative staff in Japan from July, and has already notified employees of the plan, company officials said Sunday.

The move comes after sources said Saturday that the carmaker was considering closing two plants in Kanagawa Prefecture in hopes of shifting away from its costly business structure, which includes excessive production equipment.

Nissan said earlier this month that it will cut a total of 20,000 jobs at home and abroad, including 3,600 administrative positions.