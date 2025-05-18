The head office of Agnes b. in Tokyo’s Meguro district has a calm, but industrious tempo. An original photography work by indie darling Rinko Kawauchi and a vintage Smiths poster are among the artworks that edge an open-plan office, where much has been recycled and repurposed.

At the center, a glassy atelier space is a constant reminder of the craft at the heart of the business, while a prominent display for the Tara Ocean Foundation — an environmental and scientific research and education initiative founded by Agnes b. — stands close by.

The office is a reflection of the brand looking ahead, under the guidance of Laurent Patouillet, the CEO and president of Agnes b. Japan.