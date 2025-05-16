Japan’s economy shrank for the first time in a year, illustrating its vulnerability even before sustaining the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff measures.

Gross domestic product (GDP) adjusted for inflation contracted by 0.7% in the first three months of the year on an annualized basis, according to a report by the Cabinet Office released Friday. The result was slightly weaker than a median economist estimate that it would shrink 0.3% and leaves the economy at risk of falling into a technical recession this quarter depending on the hit from the U.S. levies.

A drop in exports and a jump in imports resulted in net trade weighing on the economy in the first three months of the year following a hefty boost in the previous quarter. Consumer spending, which accounts for roughly half of the economy, was largely flat. Consumption has stayed below its prepandemic level as inflation saps purchasing power.