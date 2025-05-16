After years of moving at a glacial pace, yields in Japan’s $7.8 trillion government debt market are shifting higher at breakneck speed.
The moves in the nation’s longer-maturity bonds have been particularly acute, outpacing anything seen in other major markets.
The surge has pushed 30-year yields to within a whisker of a record high and to double the level of the benchmark 10-year rate, which has also ascended rapidly after being near zero just four years ago.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.