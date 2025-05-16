Tesla last November ended an unusual policy that prohibited U.S. leasing customers from buying their cars at lease-end.

The policy started in 2019, when Tesla announced that customers could lease its mass-market Model 3 sedans but would have to return them at the end of the lease for use in its planned "robotaxi" network.

"You don't have the option of buying," Chief Executive Elon Musk said at an investor gathering in California in April 2019. "We want them back."