TDK is readying a new generation of batteries to power smartphones through artificial intelligence tasks at a time when major client Apple is also preparing to launch a slimmer handset.

The Tokyo-based component maker will begin shipping its third iteration of silicon-anode batteries by the end of June, Chief Executive Officer Noboru Saito said. That’s ahead of TDK’s original schedule for shipments in the September quarter and may give smartphone makers enough time to use these cells in thinner models launching this year, he said.