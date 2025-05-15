Apple is developing a feature for its Vision Pro headset that lets users scroll through software with their eyes, aiming to enhance the device with a novel interface.

The eye-scrolling capability is being tested as part of visionOS 3, an upcoming version of the headset’s operating system, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Already, the headset lets users navigate the software by looking at objects and then selecting them by pinching their fingers.

The idea is to leverage the Vision Pro’s existing eye-tracking hardware and software to take the system a step further, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the technology is still under wraps. Apple is planning to introduce the new Vision Pro operating system at its annual developer conference starting on June 9.