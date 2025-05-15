The third round of high-level tariff negotiations between Japan and the United States might convene next week, according to a news report.

Ryosei Akazawa, Japan’s chief tariff negotiator, is making arrangements to visit Washington as early as next Thursday for talks with his U.S. counterparts, TV Asahi reported Wednesday.

A Cabinet Office spokesperson and a Cabinet Secretariat official involved with the tariff negotiations told The Japan Times on Thursday that they were unaware of any arrangements being made at this moment.