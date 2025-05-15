Uber Technologies plans to launch a self-driving mobility service in Japan, a company executive said Wednesday.

The U.S. ride-hailing service provider plans to introduce autonomous rides in Japan once partner firms are ready, the executive said.

Uber Technologies CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said at an event in New York that autonomous rides will make streets safer.

The company offers driverless rides in some cities in countries, including the United States, in partnerships with Waymo, a unit of Google parent Alphabet, and other companies.