Boeing landed its biggest deal for wide-body airplanes on Wednesday when state carrier Qatar Airways placed firm orders for 160 jetliners plus options to buy 50 more during U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to the Gulf Arab country.

The deal for Boeing 777X and 787 planes with GE Aerospace engines was worth $96 billion, according to the White House. It is a win for Trump on a high-profile visit to the region, even though it will be years before the jets are delivered.

The sale is also a boost for Boeing and its biggest engine supplier at a time when large versions of rival Airbus' A350, powered by Rolls-Royce engines, have struggled with maintenance problems from operating in the world's hottest climates, including the Gulf region.