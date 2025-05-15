Japan Display (JDI), a struggling maker of small and midsize liquid crystal display panels, is considering cutting over 1,000 jobs in Japan out of its domestic workforce of about 2,700, people familiar with the matter said Thursday.

The job cut is part of JDI's restructuring efforts as the company posted a 10th consecutive year of net loss in the year ended in March 2024.

"While it is true that a workforce reduction is under consideration, no decision has been made at this point," JDI said in a statement.

The reduction is expected to affect workers at JDI's plant in Mobara, Chiba Prefecture, that will end LCD panel production around March 2026.

JDI, which once had six production bases in Japan, will end up operating only one plant, in Kawakita in Ishikawa Prefecture, once the Mobara plant ends production.

JDI was founded in 2012 through the merger of the LCD panel operations of Hitachi, Toshiba and Sony.

It ran into financial difficulties due to intensifying competition with overseas rivals and the emergence of organic light-emitting diode displays as an alternative to LCD panels.