Trade Minister Yoji Muto will skip a gathering of trade chiefs this week, a decision that will likely lower Tokyo’s chances of securing an opportunity for bilateral talks with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

Top trade official Ryosei Akazawa, who leads Japan’s tariff task force, also won’t attend the APEC meeting. Instead, state trade minister Masaki Ogushi will represent Japan at the meeting of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation in Jeju, South Korea on May 15-16, according to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. Ogushi serves on Akazawa’s team. State foreign minister Takuma Miyaji will also attend the gathering.

This won’t be the first time Japan’s trade minister will miss the APEC gathering in recent years, but sending a lower-ranking official may make it harder to hold one-on-one talks with Greer. Other nations are expected to vie for time with Greer, who is set to travel to South Korea after he took part in trade talks with China in Switzerland that resulted in a temporary cut in tariffs.