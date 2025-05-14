A South Korean state-funded think tank slashed its outlook for the country’s growth this year, reflecting the fallout from U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff campaign on the trade-reliant nation as its presidential race hits full swing.
The Korea Development Institute now sees the country’s economy growing 0.8% in 2025 after expanding 2% last year, it said in its semiannual economic outlook released on Wednesday. The projection is down from February’s forecast of 1.6% and underscores the pressing economic challenges South Korea faces as voters prepare to elect their new leader on June 3.
The election is a crucial step in putting the export powerhouse back on track after ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol’s short-lived martial law decree in December unleashed the country’s worst political crisis in decades.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.