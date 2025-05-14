Japan is facing increasing pressure from the United States to formally invest in the Alaska liquefied natural gas pipeline which, if completed, would provide U.S. LNG to Japan via the shortest available route between the two countries.

In February, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the possibility of a joint venture with Japan over the project during a summit with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, and in March, Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy visited Tokyo to lobby the government and private industry. A possible high-level energy summit in Alaska early next month could see further pressure by the U.S. on Japan to sign up for the project.

Still, Japan’s participation in the $44 billion (nearly ¥6.7 trillion) pipeline is anything but certain as energy firms remain skeptical of the project’s profitability and viability.