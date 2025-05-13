In a sprawling warehouse in a Shanghai suburb, dozens of humanoid robots are maneuvered by their operators to carry out tasks like folding a T-shirt, making a sandwich and opening doors, over and over again.

Operating 17 hours a day, the site's goal is to generate reams of data that its owner, Chinese humanoid startup AgiBot, uses to train robots it hopes will become ubiquitous and change the way humans live, work and play.

"Just imagine that one day in our own robot factory, our robots are assembling themselves," said Yao Maoqing, a partner at AgiBot.