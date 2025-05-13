It may only be a 90-day reprieve from the steepest of Trump’s China tariffs, but it’s enough time to entice companies to restart factory operations and start shipping.

Therabody, a Los Angeles-based maker of wellness products such as Theragun massagers, restarted manufacturing and is ramping up production again in China, Chief Executive Officer Monty Sharma said.

He added that "in my 40 years of work,” he’s never been happier "about a 30% increase in our costs.”