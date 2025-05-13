Bank of Japan board members have signaled their intention for further rate hikes while citing the need to stay vigilant due the potential economic impacts from U.S. tariff measures, according to a summary of opinions from their April 30 to May 1 meeting.

"The bank’s stance to continue to raise the policy interest rate is unchanged” given low real rates and the outlook for its price goal to be met, one of the nine board members said at the gathering, according to the summary released Tuesday, which doesn’t disclose speakers’ identities.

The written account of the BOJ gathering comes as risk appetite returns to global financial markets following the cooldown in U.S.-China tariff tensions on Monday. The release makes it clearer that the central bank intends to lift borrowing costs once trade uncertainty settles to an extent.