Nissan will eliminate 11,000 more jobs than previously planned, NHK reported Monday, as part of a plan to restructure its flailing business.

The carmaker said in November it would cut 9,000 positions after weak sales in the U.S. and China led to a 94% drop in first-half net income. Now those job cuts will be closer to 20,000, or around 15% of the entire workforce, according to national broadcaster NHK. The redundancies will occur both at home and overseas, it added.

Nissan declined to comment.