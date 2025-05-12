Nissan will eliminate 11,000 more jobs than previously planned, NHK reported Monday, as part of a plan to restructure its flailing business.
The carmaker said in November it would cut 9,000 positions after weak sales in the U.S. and China led to a 94% drop in first-half net income. Now those job cuts will be closer to 20,000, or around 15% of the entire workforce, according to national broadcaster NHK. The redundancies will occur both at home and overseas, it added.
Nissan declined to comment.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.