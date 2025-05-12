Japan is holding firm to its position that it will make no major concessions in tariff negotiations with the United States, possibly to buy more time in the hope that mounting domestic pressure will force U.S. President Donald Trump to ease up and offer a better deal.

So far, the talks between Tokyo and Washington have yielded no tangible result.

After two rounds of high-level negotiations between chief tariff negotiator Ryosei Akazawa and senior U.S. officials, including the treasury and commerce secretaries, the two sides are still struggling to even agree on an agenda for discussions.