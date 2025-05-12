Dalton Investments’ co-founder James Rosenwald said he wants to avoid a proxy fight with Fuji Media Holdings, and called on the Japanese broadcaster to negotiate a settlement.

Dalton is proposing 12 candidates to Fuji Media’s board, including SBI Holdings’ outspoken Chairman Yoshitaka Kitao. It is also demanding the media group, which is grappling with a sexual assault scandal, spin off its real estate business, unwind cross shareholdings and push through corporate governance reform.

In an interview, Rosenwald said he hoped Fuji TV President Kenji Shimizu would engage in talks before the the broadcaster’s full-year earnings results Friday. Shimizu is slated to be the president of the group, pending approval at the annual shareholders’ meeting in June.

"I would love to negotiate a settlement with him,” he said. "You should be able to negotiate without having to fight in front of all the shareholders and go to a proxy contest.”

Fuji Media is under fire over its repeated dismissal of sexual assault accusations against former TV host Masahiro Nakai. The flight of big-name advertisers spurred Fuji Media to slash its annual outlook and overhaul its board.

But Dalton and other investors say that’s too little change to address a company-wide lack of accountability.