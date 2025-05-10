In the scrum to keep the wheels of trade turning, Chinese companies are pivoting to neighboring countries to escape U.S. President Donald Trump’s crippling tariffs.

The hustle is on show in Vietnam. Factories that make everything from jeans to Christmas wreaths are trying to get there fast. The ones that have already moved are ramping up. The Chinese e-commerce platforms Alibaba and Shein are helping companies find manufacturing alternatives in Vietnam.

The race to get out of China has gathered so much pace in recent weeks that a social media genre of fixers has surfaced to offer tips on how to reroute goods through not only Vietnam, but places such as Thailand and Malaysia too.