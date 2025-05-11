Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba stressed Sunday that Japan will continue to demand that the United States abolish auto tariffs.

Appearing in a TV program on Sunday, Ishiba said an agreement between Washington and London to set a 10% low-tariff quota for British vehicle exports to the U.S. is "one model," but said that Japan will stick to its stance of asking for complete removal of U.S. auto levies, arguing that Japan's trade and investment situations are different from those of the U.K.

The U.S,-U.K. deal "is one way (of reaching a deal), but the U.K.'s (U.S.-bound annual auto exports) are only about 100,000 units," Ishiba said. "We will persistently ask for abolition (of tariffs) ... (Japanese companies are) investing in the U.S. and creating jobs. If Japan's auto industry is battered, they won't be able to make investments in the U.S."