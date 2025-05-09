Growth in nominal wages slowed more than expected in March, adding to the case for the Bank of Japan to proceed cautiously with interest-rate hikes as economic risks at home and abroad continue to mount.

Nominal cash earnings rose 2.1% from a year earlier, decelerating from a revised 2.7% pace in February and below a median economist forecast of 2.5%, the labor ministry reported Friday. In a discouraging sign for spending, real wages continued to fall, underscoring a persistent decline in household purchasing power.

A more stable metric that helps smooth out sampling fluctuations showed that base salaries for full-time workers gained by 2%.

While the figures alone aren’t likely to be weak enough to derail the BOJ from its tightening campaign, combined with other factors including the tariff war, the data may add to the case for caution in the near term. Gov. Kazuo Ueda reiterated the central bank’s commitment to raise borrowing costs if its economic outlook unfolds as expected, while describing uncertainty as "extremely high” and highlighting his cautious stance.

As widely anticipated, the BOJ left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.5% at the conclusion of the two-day gathering in a unanimous decision. While the central bank pushed back the timeline for reaching its inflation target, Ueda emphasized that the adjustment doesn’t necessarily imply a delay in future rate hikes.