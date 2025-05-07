U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer will meet with the Chinese government later this week in Switzerland, jump-starting trade talks between the two nations.

Bessent will meet on Thursday with an unnamed official the Treasury Department described as China’s "lead representative on economic matters.” That will be the first confirmed trade talks between the countries since U.S. President Donald Trump announced sweeping tariffs, led by punishing levies on China.

Greer will also speak this week with his counterpart from China, according to his office.