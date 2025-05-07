Hon Hai Precision Industry has agreed to supply Mitsubishi Motors with an electric vehicle that will be manufactured in Taiwan, and sold in Australia and New Zealand by the end of 2026.

The car will be developed by Foxtron Vehicle Technologies, a subsidiary of Hon Hai, and produced in Taiwan by Yulon Motor, Mitsubishi said in a statement Wednesday.

Hon Hai’s partnership with Mitsubishi makes the Japanese automaker its first major customer for its fledgling EV contract manufacturing business. The deal talks were first reported in March.