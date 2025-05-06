India has proposed zero tariffs on steel, auto components and pharmaceuticals on a reciprocal basis up to a certain quantity of imports in its trade negotiations with the U.S., people familiar with the matter said.

Beyond this threshold, imported industrial goods would attract the regular level of duties, the people said, asking not to be identified as the discussions are private. The offer was made by Indian trade officials visiting Washington late last month to expedite negotiations on a bilateral trade deal expected by fall this year, the people said.

The two nations are prioritizing certain sectors to strike an early trade deal before the end of the 90-day pause on U.S. President Donald Trump’s tit-for-tat tariffs, the people said.