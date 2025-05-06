Nike is reorganizing its senior leadership team as its new chief executive officer shakes up several top roles at the world’s largest sportswear company.

CEO Elliott Hill, who came out of retirement to take the top job at Nike in October, said in a statement on Monday that Nike is resetting its priorities and that management has decided to change its structure at the top of the organization.

Heidi O’Neill, Nike’s president of consumer, product and brand, will retire as a result of the changes. She joined Nike in 1998 and ran units including Nike’s direct-to-consumer business. O’Neill will work in an advisory capacity until September.