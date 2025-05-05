More signs emerged in a wave of reports this week that global manufacturing is buckling from President Donald Trump’s trade war.

Purchasing manager indexes across Asia, along with revised numbers in Europe on Friday, showed new or persisting contractions in factory activity in April.

The reports capped a flurry of worrying signals: Few economies are avoiding the concussion of tariffs and paralyzing uncertainty that’s engulfed the world economy one month after the U.S. president announced widespread taxes on American imports.