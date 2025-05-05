One of the biggest problems for Japanese startups is Japan. The market doesn't really offer the scale and scope for entrepreneurs to quickly turn an idea into a billion-dollar enterprise.

Plug and Play wants to help. It announced last month that it has established a fund to invest in startups in Japan, especially those seeking global expansion.

“The Japanese market isn't a rapidly growing market, so I think there's kind of more necessity for startups now to look outside of Japan,” said Phillip Vincent, Japan CEO of Plug and Play, during an interview with The Japan Times last week.