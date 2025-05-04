Some auto workers like James Benson Jr. are all-in on U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade war — and they don’t mind if it causes some short-term pain for both Wall Street and Main Street.

Benson has assembled cars and trucks for Ford Motor Co. for 26 years. In that time, he has worked at eight different plants. Three closed, he said, and others saw cutbacks as the maker of F-150 pickups, America’s most popular vehicle, lost market share to imports.

The dislocation at car companies has only gotten worse in recent weeks as Trump’s tariffs have prompted temporary layoffs and a pullback in stock buybacks and capital spending.