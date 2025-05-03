U.S. President Donald Trump’s escalating tariff feud with China is threatening to upend the lives of young Americans who have grown accustomed to fast fashion, TikTok videos and playing XBox.

Those perks were the result of close trade relations between the world’s two largest economies and now threaten a perfect storm for young consumers already under the stress of inflation and new entering financial independence.

For Republicans — who just enjoyed their best performance with young voters in a generation — the trade war is poised to reverse gains with a demographic that could be key to maintaining control of Congress in the midterm elections.