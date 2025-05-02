The second round of tariff talks between the United States and Japan ended with no major breakthroughs and came as Japan signaled that negotiations remain at the preliminary stages.
"We have not yet reached a point where common ground has been found," Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba told reporters in Tokyo on Friday morning after being briefed about the meeting.
Much was left off the table altogether, and actual deliverables went largely unmentioned by participants.
