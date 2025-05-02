Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato said the country’s U.S. Treasury holdings could be a card in its trade talks with the Washington, referring to the largest stockpile of U.S. debt held by a foreign nation.

"It does exist as a card,” said Kato, speaking on a TV Tokyo program Friday, when asked if Japan’s stance of not selling holdings could be a negotiation tool. "Whether or not we use that card is a different decision.”

While the comments were made in response to a question and don’t appear to suggest Japan is considering selling any of its U.S. Treasury holdings, they open up the possibility of large market ructions if action took place. Treasuries were little changed in early Asian trading hours on Friday.