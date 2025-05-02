Four Japanese automakers Thursday reported rises in new vehicles sales in the United States in April, boosted by last-minute demand that reflects concern car prices will rise due to additional automotive tariffs.

Sales at Toyota Motor rose 10.0% from a year earlier to 233,045 units. Its Lexus luxury brand, made mainly in Japan, saw a 23.5% jump to 35,174 units.

"Sales remained brisk, partly because consumers took account of the impact of the tariffs," a Toyota official said.

Honda Motor's sales grew 18.1% to 137,656 units, and Mazda Motor saw its sales surge 21.0% to 37,660 units.

At Subaru, sales rose 0.3% to 56,011 units.