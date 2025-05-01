Itsunori Onodera, policy chief of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, met economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa in the United States on Wednesday to help him prepare for tariff negotiations.

Akazawa, Tokyo's chief negotiator for the talks, arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday morning for a fresh round of discussions over tariffs imposed by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

"I gave Akazawa input on information I obtained during my stay" in the United States through discussions with Congress members, Onodera told reporters after meeting with the minister. "I want to support (the negotiations)."

Onodera, along with former LDP Election Strategy Committee chief Shinjiro Koizumi, visited a hotel where Akazawa is staying. They held two meetings totaling around 90 minutes.

Upon his arrival in the United States, the minister told reporters the series of tariff measures by the Trump administration was "causing serious damage to (Japan's) economy," and re-emphasized Tokyo's stance of calling for their review in negotiations.

"We want to make as much progress as possible toward an agreement that will make a win-win relationship" between the two countries, he said.

Akazawa also said that he will extend his U.S. stay by a day as the second round of discussions with U.S. Cabinet members including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is now scheduled for Thursday afternoon. He was initially scheduled to be back in Japan on Friday but will postpone his return to Saturday.