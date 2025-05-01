The Bank of Japan has kept rates unchanged, in line with expectations, as it continues to gauge the effects of U.S. tariffs on the Japanese economy.

Its policy board made no adjustment to the short-term policy rate, currently 0.5%, at a two-day meeting that concluded Thursday.

Expectations for BOJ monetary policy have changed considerably in recent weeks, as tariffs put into place by U.S. President Donald Trump have fueled uncertainty and raised questions about economic growth globally.

The sentiment now is that the central bank will slow the pace of rate increases for the time being.

According to a Bloomberg survey in March, about 90% of BOJ watchers said the bank will increase borrowing costs by September, but that percentage fell to below 50% the following month.

BOJ Gov. Kazuo Ueda is scheduled to explain the bank’s decision at a news conference later on Thursday.

The central bank also revised its inflation outlook, which is updated quarterly.

It projects that consumer prices, excluding volatile fresh food, for the fiscal year through March 2026 will rise 2.2%, compared with an expected 2.4% increase in the previous report, while its estimate for the following fiscal year is a 1.7% increase, down from 2% previously. For fiscal 2027, the figure is 1.9%.

Inflation has remained above 3.5% for the past several months mainly due to sharp increases in food prices. In March, overall inflation was 3.6%, while food prices alone were up 7.4% year-on-year.