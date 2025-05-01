Seven & I Holdings and Canada’s Alimentation Couche-Tard said Thursday they have signed a nondisclosure agreement, in a move that might signal discussion on the latter’s takeover proposal is moving forward.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Seven & I said the agreement would facilitate information sharing between the two companies, in addition to the information already provided to potential divestiture package buyers.

Paul Yonamine, who chairs an independent special committee that is reviewing Couche-Tard's proposal, said Seven & I will work with the Canadian bidder to explore the possibility of a deal while simultaneously building on its standalone plan to achieve growth.