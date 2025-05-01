Advertising giant Dentsu will promote in foreign markets an artificial intelligence technology that can assess the quality of tuna.

Dentsu hopes that countries with tuna fishing industries will adopt the technology, called Tuna Scope, which has been put into practical use in Japan only recently.

Tuna Scope is a smartphone app that can immediately grade tuna on a three- or five-level scale. Dentsu and others developed the app through deep learning, feeding it with cross-sectional images of tuna tails that are often used to assess tuna quality, as well as data on grading given by veteran tuna evaluators.