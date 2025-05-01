An artificial intelligence conference in which digital clones were to be introduced may have been canceled as the corporate host of the event faces accusations of accounting irregularities.

Tokyo Stock Exchange-listed Alt is under investigation for overstating sales of its main product, an AI transcription service. The stock has lost almost three-quarters of its value since the probe was disclosed on Friday.

The company is scheduled to hold a conference on May 16 in Nihonbashi, where CEO Kazutaka Yonekura will introduce the Personaloid, a new offering that uploads a digital version of a person so that the clone can handle routine tasks for the human.