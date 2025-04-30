Trade minister Yoji Muto has said the country wants to protect the free trade system in cooperation with Southeast Asia, in response to high tariffs imposed by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

"We want to protect the rules-based multilateral trade system as we engage in constructive dialogue with the United States while working with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations," he said at a news conference in Bangkok, the capital of Thailand, an ASEAN member, on Tuesday.

In Bangkok, Muto attended the first meeting of the ministerial Energy and Industry Dialogue between Japan and Thailand the same day.