Embattled Fuji Media Holdings said Wednesday that President Osamu Kanemitsu and three outside directors will step down at a general shareholders meeting in June.

The three outside directors are Yoshishige Shimatani, Kiyoto Saito and Yuzaburo Mogi. Their departure was decided at a board meeting on the day.

Fuji Media, the parent company of Fuji Television Network, also said that the group is projected to log a consolidated net loss of ¥20.1 billion for fiscal 2024, which ended in March, against its previous forecast of a ¥9.8-billion profit, due to impairment losses of ¥26 billion on Fuji TV's fixed assets.

On the same day, Kanemitsu and Fuji TV president Kenji Shimizu visited the communications ministry and submitted a report on preventive measures in response to a scandal involving former TV personality Masahiro Nakai.