A bruising rollercoaster ride for markets in the first 100 days of the Trump administration has seen some investors move away from American assets, but it remains to be seen whether policies have caused a sustained shift away from the United States.

The market has seen significant rallies fueled in part by trade negotiation optimism, but investors remain concerned about the longevity and strength of any bounce-back in asset prices. Some are diversifying to international assets or making sure they are not overweight U.S. assets as they seek more certainty over policy.

"The question of whether this has caused irreversible damage to the U.S. markets and economic system is the existential one, but we don’t yet have a long-term answer," said Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab & Co. "We know that it’s done a tremendous amount of damage and that our partners are questioning whether we’re reliable when it comes to trade or other things."