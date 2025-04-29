Sony is considering spinning off its semiconductor unit, according to people familiar with the matter, marking the PlayStation maker’s latest effort to streamline its business and focus on entertainment.

The spinoff and listing of Sony Semiconductor Solutions may occur as soon as this year, the people said, asking not to be named discussing a private matter. Sony is considering distributing the bulk of its holding in the chip business to shareholders, and may retain a minority holding after the spinoff, one of the people said.

Deliberations are ongoing and the plan may change, especially given the volatility of markets in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs, one of the people said.