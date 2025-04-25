Nomura is weighing a return to offering cash prime brokerage services in the United States and Europe, businesses it largely exited just four years ago following the implosion of Archegos Capital Management.

As part of the push, Nomura hired Matias Bercun, a 17-year veteran of Barclays, to run the prime brokerage business globally, according to people familiar with the matter. Nomura officials have already held discussions with regulators in Japan about its latest plans, the people said, asking not to be named discussing non-public information.

Executives are hoping the expanded offering will help the division generate more than $1 billion in annual revenue, the people said. That would be more than three times what the bank currently makes from the business.