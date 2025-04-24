A U.S. official said Washington will not push for a specific foreign exchange rate in negotiations with Tokyo, as trade talks are set to move beyond formalities and into their next phase.

“No currency targets,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Wednesday when asked by a reporter about exchange rate discussions with Japan, adding that he hopes Japan will honor its Group of Seven commitments on exchange rates.

The United States has argued that the yen is too weak, making its value against the dollar a top agenda item in trade discussions.